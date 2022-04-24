✖

One Piece has had its highs and lows over the decades, and if this past weekend did anything, it assured fans the anime has yet to peak. The show dropped one of its best episodes of all-time this past weekend, and some are already calling it this year's best anime release period. Episode 1015 has challenged the whole anime industry at this point, and now, its director Megumi Ishitani is breaking the silence on the release.

The update comes straight from Ishitani herself as they took to Twitter to share their thanks. After all, One Piece brought the animator on to oversee episode 1015 as its animation director. Toei Animation kept fans waiting for the release longer than usual thanks to its recent hack, but audiences knew the episode was going to be special. And after checking it out, well – many are calling One Piece's new episode one of the best in anime period.

As for Ishitani, the director simply shared how grateful they were for all the effort her team put in on this episode. "Thank you for everyone who worked on One Piece episode 1015. Thank you very much," she shared.

"I really feel like the most wonderful thing about doing animation is no one can reach perfection without the help of others. There are many more episodes on the way! Enjoy!"

For those wanting to see more of Ishitani's vision, you can look at previous episodes of One Piece. The director helped bring episode 957 to life as well as episode 982. Ishitani also worked on Dragon Ball Super while the show was on the air, so you can check out episode 131 to see her work. Aside from these big-name series, Ishitani also lent their talents to Jurassic, Arara, Katsumi no Uroko, and more.

Given how big One Piece's new episode is, fans are certain Ishitani is just getting started with their work. Their eye for color and choreography is something that comes around once in a lifetime. So when the artist steps in as an episode director in the future, brace yourself for the masterpiece that's sure to follow!

Have you checked out One Piece's new episode yet? What other series deserve attention from Ishitani? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.