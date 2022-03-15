One Piece and Digimon Delay New Episodes Following Toei Animation Hack

When reports surfaced that Toei Animation had been hacked, few expected the consequences that would come. Several shows have already delayed new episodes thanks to the ordeal, and now, it turns out more are joining the list. An update has confirmed One Piece is joining the growing list of delays, and Digimon is ready to jump on the wagon for what it’s worth.

The news comes from Toei Animation itself as One Piece and Digimon Ghost Game announced their delays will be extended. Neither series will release new episodes as scheduled on March 20th. Instead, Fuji TV will re-run a special One Piece recap while Digimon Ghost Game re-airs its premiere.

At this point, fans have not been told when One Piece or Digimon will return with new episodes. Both shows were absent from Fuji TV last weekend following the hack, but this was due to a pre-planned marathon event. Now, the hack itself is causing the shows to extend their hiatus, and fans are hoping Toei Animation is able to release the series ASAP.

For those unfamiliar with the hack itself, Toei Animation confirmed last week it was targeted by unknown hackers. The culprits accessed the studio’s network and main website long enough to shut down several of its systems. When the studio acknowledged the hack, it warned fans the situation could cause delays for Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, One Piece, and others. And to our dismay, it seems the hack was serious enough to make good on those promises.

Are you surprised by this latest delay? Have you caught up on Toei Animation’s current slate of anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

