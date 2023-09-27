One Piece Episode 1078 Promo Released

One Piece’s anime has reached the closing climatic moments of the Wano Country arc, and the series has dropped the first look at what’s coming next with the promo for Episode 1078! One Piece has officially brought the fight between Luffy and Kaido to an end with its latest episodes, so now it means that it’s time for the series to get ready for the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s long running franchise. But before the Straw Hats can leave Wano’s shores, there are a few things that need to be settled before the Wano Country arc can come to an end.

One Piece has been seeing the Land of Wano slowly realize that Kaido has been defeated, and now it means that the country can begin the long road to recovery. One Piece is starting things off on the right foot by introducing Wano to their new Shogun, and the promo for the next episode teases a full reveal on Momonosuke Kozuki’s fully adult form that was aged up 20 years to help Luffy and the others. You can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1078 below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1078

One Piece Episode 1078 is titled “He Returns! The Shogun of the Land of Wano, Kozuki Momonosuke” and the promo for the episode teases it as such, “The Flower Capital is thrown into confusion when the Akazaya samurai appear from the smoke. The last one who comes forth has wavy long hair and gallant eyebrows. After 20 years, the man who inherits Oden’s will finally returns to the future!” One Piece Episode 1078 will be premiering in Japan on Saturday, September 30th, and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll following its debut overseas.

The Wano Country arc is now in its final moments in the anime, so it’s the best time to catch up with One Piece before it all comes to an end. You can now stream the entire series so far (along with an English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, “Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who’ll never give up until he’s claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!”

