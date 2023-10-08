One Piece Creator Inks Gorgeous Zoro Art

One Piece's creator is celebrating the newest chapter of the manga with some gorgeous cover art highlighting Roronoa Zoro's path through the series so far! The manga is currently in the midst of its intense battles for the Future Island arc, which is the first major arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series so far. It's been so chaotic that each of the battles are still setting into place as the chaos is spreading throughout Dr. Vegapunk's island laboratory. With so many characters involved, it's clear that the end of this arc will really be the beginning of the full story's end.

There's still a question over what Zoro will be doing during this arc as he's now in the midst of facing off against a returning Rob Lucci, but Zoro has come quite a long way due to all of the developments he's gotten over the course of the Wano Country arc. Not only did it further solidify some of the connections he had to the island country, but it also teased that he's got an even bigger future. Celebrating all of these connections, One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda shared an awesome cover art spread for Chapter 1094. Check it out coming together below.

How to Read One Piece Chapter 1094

One Piece Chapter 1094 is currently available to read for free through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library (and you can check out the rest of the chapters with a paid subscription). The chapter itself doesn't have much for Zoro to do, so the cover art is certainly a welcome change of pace considering it's been a while since he's had a major focus in the manga. As for the One Piece anime, it's currently one step closer to leaving Wano Country's shores with its latest episodes.

You can currently catch up with the One Piece anime now streaming with Crunchyroll, and the anime will soon be kicking off its own take on the Final Saga in the near future as well. Now is the perfect time to catch up with it all if you've never seen or read it before, or maybe even jump into the live-action series now streaming with Netflix if you want another take on Zoro.

Where does Zoro rank among your favorite members of the Straw Hats? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!