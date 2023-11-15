One Piece Cosplay Perfectly Brings Garp to Life

One Piece has seen Monkey D. Garp cross paths with Luffy throughout the series so far, and an awesome cosplay has helped to bring the mighty marine to life! Out of all of Luffy's connections, Garp just might be one of the most important as he played a key role in Luffy's upbringing. Though Luffy becoming a pirate is not exactly the path that Garp had wanted for the boy, it's still something he supports (although begrudgingly) as much as he can. It's a dynamic seen further explored in the Netflix live-action series earlier this Summer too.

Garp continues to be one of the most important figures in One Piece's history overall, but there's still so little we actually know about his heroic past (and why he gets away with some of the decisions he makes). But as Garp continues to make waves in the series through the manga, anime, and live-action series, an awesome cosplay from artist solomon_taisa on TikTok has gone viral for the perfect take on the character. Check it out below:

How to Watch and Read One Piece

There are tons of ways to catch up with One Piece if you wanted to see more of Garp in action. You can find the One Piece manga with Viz Media's digital library (where the three most recent chapters are completely free), the first season of the live-action series on Netflix where Garp plays quite the significant role, and if the anime is more your speed, you can stream the entire anime series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such:

"Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!" As for the One Piece manga, you can read ahead with the three most recent chapters being available for free (and the rest of the series with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

