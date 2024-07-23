One Piece Ends Vegapunk’s Confession With a Major Warning

One of the biggest faces of One Piece’s final saga has been Dr. Vegapunk, the mad scientist who once worked for the World Government but is now seeking to right the wrongs he committed. In recent chapters, the Straw Hats have been struggling against the Five Elders while Vegapunk has been attempting to spread the word on the dangers facing the Grand Line. Vegapunk’s message is still ongoing and in the latest chapter of the shonen manga series, the mad scientist declares an inspiring note that also is a hint at who will be able to save the world.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1121, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. While Vegapunk’s message continues to rattle on, seemingly after his demise, Luffy and the Straw Hats are still attempting to simultaneously fight and flee the Five Elders. In a shocking moment, Bonney is able to use her powers to effectively grant herself the powers of Luffy’s Gear Fifth transformation. Unleashing a series of blows at Saturn, the terrifying villain has seemingly been killed by Bonney’s assault as his body was blasted thanks to a series of successful punches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Did Vegapunk Say?

Vegapunk reveals in his message that it will be up to whoever can find the One Piece to help save the world and forge a new future for the Grand Line in a passionate diatribe, “If the worst should come to pass, I want you all to take care of yourselves. No matter what should happen I believe in the intelligence of mankind. I believe in science! Roger died twenty-five years ago. Whitebeard died two years ago! The fall of these legends was merely the prologue of a new era.”

“These people who refuse to buckle under any and all suppression, they are the ones who are the closest to the truth, ironically enough! Then again, perhaps it was Roger who sent them there. The person who winds up with it may not be the one Joy Boy desired. There is no stopping the tide, the fate of the world now rests in the hands of the one who finds it! The person who lays claim to the One Piece!”

Want to see what the future holds for the Grand Line? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest on the Straw Hat Pirates.