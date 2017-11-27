Who Shot [SPOILER] on The Latest ‘One Piece’?

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 815 of One Piece below!

Towards the end of episode 815, a character was sneaking around Big Mom’s castle when a mysterious figure approaches them from behind and shoots them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But who shot them?

Sanji’s sister Reiju Vinsmoke was wandering around Big Mom’s castle during a sudden rainstorm, and trying to sneak into Sanji‘s room. Fearing she’d be caught she decides to sneak around the side of the castle and enter through Sanji’s window, but someone suddenly sneaks up on her and points a gun from a bush.

Before she’s shot, she utters “You are…” surprisingly, and the last we see of her she’s bleeding profusely in the halls of the castle.

Now the question remains of who could have shot her, and who would even have the motivation to do so? The Straw Hat crew can be ruled out as Brook is currently cutting it up in Big Mom’s treasure room, Luffy and Nami are being kept prisoner somewhere in the castle’s depths, Pedro is causing a distraction for Brook in another area, and Carrot and Chopper are currently running around in Brulee’s mirror dimension.

The other members of the Germa 66 could be ruled out as well since no one else in Sanji’s family seems to be bearing a hidden loathing for Reiju.

Beside the fact not of the characters listed above use a gun as a primary weapon, they’re ruled out. But who else could have done it? It is most likely someone in the Big Mom army for sure, but it also has to be someone with enough authority to walk around the grounds freely at night.

Perhaps its a member of Big Mom’s family that hasn’t been revealed yet, or maybe a character close to her really harbors an unforeseen ill will?

For those unfamiliar with One Piece, it’s a story about a kid named Luffy who mistakenly eats a first that turns his body to rubber. Using this new power, he rounds up a ragtag group of pirate friends with the intention of one day becoming the Pirate King.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

Who do you think shot Reiju? Talk to me @Valdezology.