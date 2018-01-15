One Piece: [SPOILER] Just Saved Luffy From Big Mom’s Crew

It goes without saying that Luffy is having a hard time these days. One Piece may call the pirate its hero, but the Straw Hat captain is stressing out because of Sanji. In the anime, Luffy is growing impatient on his journey to reunite with his friend, and it almost got him in a spot of trouble.

Well, that is until Reiju Vinsmoke came to the rescue.

This weekend, One Piece released its 821st episode, and it follows Luffy as he runs through Big Mom’s castle. The hero was beyond irritated as he smacked down the Yonko’s henchmen in his pursuit of Sanji, but pirates kept coming. Luffy could have taken the guys, but his unprecedented hunger weakened the hero a decent bit. So, it fell on to Reiju to save her brother’s friend.

As Luffy ran through the castle, the Vinsmoke moved in on the Straw Hat when he was not prepared. She took a hold of his arm when he passed by a room she had hidden inside, and Reiju kept the door locked when Big Mom’s crew tried to get in. After the gang left, Luffy was finally able to get some answers about Sanji, and it left the hero feeling a bit better.

After asking Reiju about her own injury, Luffy was told Sanji already knows about the betrayal Pudding is planning. His sister says she tried to convince Sanji to flee, but the chef would not go since he’s concerned how Big Mom will react. She could go off on the Straw Hat crew or the hostages she is holding, but Luffy is relieved enough to hear that Sanji knows what’s up. Despite being on the brink of starvation, Luffy’s resolve his revived by Reiju, and it gives him the push he needs to jump ahead with his plans. You know, literally – Luffy really does have a thing for jumping through windows.

