Fans React to ‘One Piece’ Episode 824

Fans of One Piece have been really enjoying the current Whole Cake Island arc in the anime series, and now fans are even more happy to see something that has been teased for a long time.

Not only has One Piece finally reunited Sanji with Luffy after separating them for the majority if the arc, the rest of the Straw Hats had also made huge strides. Brook, after being captured by Big Mom and rescued from her sleeping clutches, revealed to the others that he had successfully made copies of the Road Poneglyph, one of the main reasons the Straw Hats are there in the first place.

Along with this, Luffy and Sanji successfully push their way to a huge crowd of enemies, but the state of Luffy at the end of the episode left fans in tears. After suffering from hunger for so long and fighting waves and waves of endless enemies, he has been completely drained of stamina and passed out under a tree in the rain.

Luckily, this was also Luffy and Sanji’s meeting spot, so Sanji was able to spot him right away. Still, this definitely proved to be a heartbreaker. Read on to see what fans thought of Episode 824 of One Piece.

All caught up to the One Piece anime now and MAN, the past few weeks have been incredible. The entire Brook heist is one of the best sequences since the time skip. Video very soon! #OnePiece — Roger DiLuigi III (@RogersBase) February 4, 2018

#OnePiece



Brook is the only man in the entire world who can honestly say that he fought against, stole from, slept with, and survived Big Mom



???????????? — C f O (@ax_fat) February 4, 2018

The moment where Sanji found Luffy #onepiece pic.twitter.com/czYT1fPjq1 — One Piece Quotes (@OPQuotesKing) February 4, 2018

This latest One Piece ep seems like a romance between Luffy and Sanji



Which I’m okay with — bri (ꐦᓀ︿ᓀ) (@chrieks) February 4, 2018

Well im offically caught up on the one piece subs man subs are awesome that last ep where sanji is trying to find luffy in the battlefield was intense i got a little teared up when he found him by the tree — MissingLink (@riversidecrew42) February 4, 2018

One piece episode 824, in literally hrlla happy pic.twitter.com/i6RwpU7E0B — Gabriel (@NOLIMITBASEDGOD) February 4, 2018

I saw episode 824 of One Piece and now I am crying about Luffy and Sanji again. — Molly Mendoza (@FussFussPot) February 4, 2018

Have to say when Sanji finally saw a starving Luffy did brig a tear to my eye ???, One Piece always nails it with feel factor, Katakuri has finally arrived #OnePiece824 pic.twitter.com/2dbXi9vNvY — イアンの契約 Ian Deal (@eazzz90) February 4, 2018

I’m watching episode 824 of #onepiece and I feel sanji is the slowest runner of all time lol. But I think it’s amazing he’s looking fo Luffy a true bromance. — Claw Marx (@ClawMarx) February 4, 2018

