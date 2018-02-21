‘One Piece’ Fans React To Episode 825

One Piece fans have been absolutely loving what the anime series has been doing during the Whole Cake Island arc, and they’ve especially be fond of the latest episode which finally did something fans have been wanting to see since Sanji fought Luffy several episodes ago.
Sanji and Luffy reunited, and amidst all of the angst came a whole new slew of emotions for One Piece fans. The episode opened in a new way, with a cold open sans the usual recap of the previous episode, it featured new animation from an animator who hasn’t worked on the series for three years, and of course, Luffy and Sanji’s tearful reunion hit the heart of many fans.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Read on to see what fans thought of One Piece Episode 825.
@Bolt_ReX
OOOkay I lost it!— MugiGod Luf (@Bolt_ReX) February 4, 2018
My heart isnt strong enough to handle this.#ONEPIECE
BTW SoulKing. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/RO322FCuLK
@OzmanOOS
The reworking of the visual aspect to the “Hope” opening of One Piece was f’n brilliant.— Ozman X (@OzmanOOS) February 12, 2018
Episode 825 “A Liar! Luffy and Sanji!!” pic.twitter.com/W0E4G5tY6q
BrutusnessComment
from discussion One Piece: Episode 825.
RobbobertoBuiiComment
from discussion One Piece: Episode 825.
EdwardEOnePiece
Did Makoto Shinkai direct #OnePiece this week? pic.twitter.com/13A88BXsxx— John Q. Driveway (@EdwardEOnePiece) February 12, 2018
FireDragonSaboComment
from discussion One Piece: Episode 825.
Ombs1993Comment
from discussion One Piece: Episode 825.
90059bethezipComment
from discussion One Piece: Episode 825.
Milofan30Comment
from discussion One Piece: Episode 825.
ReadingSheepComment
from discussion One Piece: Episode 825.
Phenom10xComment
from discussion One Piece: Episode 825.
InfinityXeroComment
from discussion One Piece: Episode 825.