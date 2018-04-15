The Straw Hats Finally Crash Sanji’s Wedding In ‘One Piece’

One Piece fans have been waiting for the anime series to finally kick-off Sanji and Pudding’s wedding, but they have been waiting even longer to see Luffy and the other Straw Hats crash the party.

In the latest episode of the series, Luffy’s plan to crash the wedding is unveiled and has an army of savage Luffy’s tear right through Big Mom’s cake and makes for the grandest entrance ever.

Fans of the One Piece manga were waiting for this exact moment as Sanji lifts Pudding’s veil, sees her third eye, and sets the fallout of Big Mom’s tea party in motion. Though Katakuri sees into the future and notices things will go awry, he is unable to stop the Straw Hats from coming in and destroying the wedding cake.

Though fans are wondering how Luffy managed to copy himself, this is alluded to with Charlotte Brulee asking for Big Mom’s forgiveness as the Straw Hats charge through the Mirror World. Luffy uses her power to copy himself in an interesting way, and hopefully this buys Bege enough time to start the assassination plot.

Big Mom’s plans go awry right away when Sanji praises Pudding’s third eye rather than be repulsed by it. This causes Pudding to break down in tears and miss her opportunity to shoot Sanji. When the Priest fails to capitalize on this, the Charlotte Family (especially Katakuri) quickly realize the plan has not gone smoothly.

But before they can get their bearings, the Straw Hats break through and now fans are definitely excited to see how the rest of the wedding plays out now that Sanji has been saved.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.