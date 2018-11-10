‘One Piece’ Preview Teases Luffy v Katakuri Round Two

The latest episode of One Piece saw Luffy reach an important conclusion about Haki as he prepares himself for a rematch against Katakuri in the Mirro-World. Good thing it looks like it’s starting up immediately, too.

The preview for the next episode of the series not only teases an intense circumstance for Sanji and Bege, but also teases the rematch between Luffy and Katakuri.

Episode 861 of One Piece is titled, “The Cake Sank?! Sanji and Bege’s Getaway Battle,” and the focus of the preview shows what happens to Sanji and Bege after they managed to save Chiffon from her brother Oven’s fiery hot clutches. Their struggle to getaway from him isn’t over, but the end of the preview teases something else.

It seems that Luffy has jumped back into the Mirro-World and has begun a second round against Katakuri. His use of Haki has returned, which means he managed to evade Katakuri’s attacks for 20 minutes with Brulee’s “help.” His flashback to Rayleigh’s training reminded him of the fact that his Haki will grow stronger as long as he continues to fight strong opponents.

With the way Luffy is intent on fighting and defeating Katakuri this time around, and with a slight edge of figuring out the weaknesses of Katakuri’s Observation Haki, he wonders if he’ll be able to see into the future too.

With Luffy’s newly recovered desire to fight Katakuri, and a second wave of Haki, this second round between the two will be the decisive one. The fight between Luffy and Katakuri has been one of the key teases of the Whole Cake Island arc, and fans are waiting to see where it goes as the battle reaches its climax.

