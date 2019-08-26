One Piece Continues Animation Streak with Gorgeous Zoro Scene

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc has been a huge hit among fans of the anime thus far, and a huge part of its build up had fans excited over how the series would be getting a makeover thanks to changes to its staff. The past few episodes of the series have provided several gorgeous sequences, and the latest episode is no different as it showcases a stunning new moment featuring the main return of the latest arc, Zoro.

Zoro’s return to the anime was one of the biggest reasons fans had been anticipating the Wano Country’s anime debut, and Episode 899 has a great example as to why as it revealed a stunning new Zoro scene as he defended Luffy and Otama from Hawkins’ Strawman attacks.

In Episode 899 of the series, Zoro fights off Hawkins’ massive Strawman. While Hawkins is able to use it remotely, and nonchalantly tries to take him down, Zoro puts his all into blocking or deflecting each of Hawkins’ strikes. Along with beefing up his arms to fully counter the massive size of the Strawman weapon with pure strength, Zoro even manages to deal a destructive blow to it.

The major animated sequence comes soon after with a new technique, Two-Sword Style: Nigiri Tower Climb Ripple. This sees him channel all of his strength into two of his blades, and he leaps into the air. Spinning in mid-air, he brings both blades down on Strawman and cuts it in half with a powerful thrust.

The Wano Country arc began with a great showcase of Zoro’s abilities in this fashion, and fans were excited to see Zoro in action again not long after that episode. Seeing Zoro having such successfully flashy attacks has been a treat for fans, and definitely teases that he’ll be having much more to do in the future. Considering how this fight didn’t last that long in the original manga’s version of the events, there’s definitely plenty of room to give Zoro opportunities to shine like this.

