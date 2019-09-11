One Piece Fans Have Big Questions About Luffy’s Fight with Bat-Man

The Bat-Man has landed in Wano Country! While not necessarily the Bat-Man of Gotham City, the Beast Pirate under Kaido has surprised some fans with his battle acumen. Managing to fare quite well against the likes of Luffy and Zoro, the most recent episode of One Piece has stunned fans with this new foe that is apparently able to handle both Straw Hat Pirates at the same time. Obviously, questions about the bat themed pirate and his fighting skills are swirling around fans’ heads, with answers hopefully forthcoming!

Reddit Users SignificantMidnight7, JacksonrSlick, and BrianGoldenEyes were but a few fans of One Piece who were wondering how on earth the Bat-Man had managed to block a blow from Luffy and manage to stand toe to toe with the strongest protagonists of the franchise:

Luffy has come a long way since he began his journey sailing the seas of the Grand Line and assembling the legendary crew of pirates dubbed the Straw Hats. Along the way, and especially following the time skip, Monkey himself has gained a serious power boost, using the Devil Fruit he ingested and some hardcore training to gain the level of Gear Fourth.

is the shrugging off by Bat-Man of Luffy’s usually devastating haymaker, especially with the Beast Pirate floating in the air with no traction to speak of. Still, anime franchises will usually present villains that are able to laugh away the current strength levels of heroes to establish how big of a threat they are, which seems to be the case here. Though to be fair, shrugging off Luffy’s most powerful blow does certainly warrant some questions for those following the series throughout the decades for sure.

What did you think of the battle between Luffy, Zoro, and Bat-Man? Did you think Bat-Man was too over powered? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates of the Grand Line!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.