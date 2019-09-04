One Piece Preview Teases Tama’s Kidnapping

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc has crossed the anime beyond its monumental 900 episode mark, but things were less than celebratory in the episode itself as fans learned just how messed up things are in this poor region. Through a heartbreaking scene with the adorable new fan favorite Otama, Luffy and Zoro learned how everyone on Wano has been suffering due to Kaido and his cronies ravaging the land with the pollution from their factories.

But things only got worse for Otama as Episode 900 came to an end when she was quickly kidnapped by one of those cede cronies. The preview for Episode 901 kicks things up a notch by teasing a tense chase as Luffy, Zoro, and surprisingly, Okiku all chase after.

Episode 901 of the series is titled, “Charging into the Enemy’s Territory! Bakura Town – Where Officials Thrive!” and as the title of the episode suggests, Otama has been kidnapped and quickly taken to Bakura Town, where Kaido’s officials live. As Otsuru explained in the latest episode of the series, the officials all work under the shogun, Lord Orochi — who works directly under Kaido.

It seems that Otama’s actions have finally caught up to her as fans were introduced to her in the middle of a kidnapping as she spoke out against Orochi’s rule. She’s had a target on her back from the very start, and it’s why she quickly aligned herself with someone strong like Luffy. And it seems to be why she was hung up on waiting or Ace.

But things aren’t looking good for her as the end of the episode preview sees her confronted with a dangerous looking new enemy. The preview seems to tease that Luffy and the others will be heading directly after her, but her speedy kidnapper potentially makes it to his destination long before Luffy can catch up.

