One Piece Preview Teases Kikunojo’s Fed-Up Fight

The march through Wano Country continues for the Straw Hat Pirates as they run into bigger and badder villains across the hottest story arc in One Piece for quite some time. With Zoro and Luffy finally reuniting after the two year time skip, it looks like the pair of swashbucklers won’t be the only ones unsheathing their swords in the anime. With the upcoming next episode of One Piece showing off a fight between Kikunojo and a bigger than life sumo wrestler to continue the feudalistic Japanese setting of the arc.

The sumo wrestler in question, named Urashima, is one of the strongest members of the sport in Wano Country, holding the rank of “yokozuna” and being able to become a part of high society because of it. Clearly, his elevated status has gone to his head as he simply attempts to take what he wants, which understandably leads him afoul with Luffy and company. Though the preview doesn’t show Zoro or Luffy deliver a blow to Urashima proper, this fight looks like it will belong to the wanderin Wano samurai of Kikunojo.

Kiku is one of the strongest samurai around in Wano Country, with this episode seemingly looking to give her an opportunity to really cut loose and show off her swordsmanship skills. With the Wano arc presenting some of the toughest foes that the Straw Hat Pirates have faced to date, including a character who is literally named “Bat-Man”, Luffy will need all the allies he can get to bring down villains such as Kaido and his Beast Pirates.

Episode 902 is titled “The Yokozuna Appears! The Invincible Urashima Goes After Okiku!” and will be premiering soon!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.