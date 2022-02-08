One Piece Puts Sanji to the Fire in Next Episode Titles

Sanji has earned his place as the chef of the Straw Hat Pirates both in the kitchen and the battlefield, and One Piece is about to test his mettle once again in the War For Wano. With new episode titles having hit the net, it seems that the Straw Hats’ Cook will be staring down a nefarious spider, with the other members of Wano’s resistance having a number of problems of their own as they continue to battle against the villainous Kaido and his Beast Pirates.

Sanji, much like the other crew members of the Thousand Sunny, has slipped into a new look to fit in with the denizens of Wano Country, taking on a far more feudalistic appearance as both himself and his friends attempt to make the dream of Kozuki Oden a reality and open up the borders of the nation. Sanji himself might not have played as prominent a role as the likes of Luffy and Zoro, but you can expect some major developments for the Straw Hats’ chef as he battles against the Beast Pirates. With Sanji still struggling with his past as a member of the Vinsmoke Clan, the series has plans for the brawler before Oda brings the story to a close.

Episodes 1010 through 1013 have had their titles revealed in the coming weeks of One Piece, hinting that not only will we see Sanji running into some trouble of the arachnid variety, but that we’d also get a look into the past of one of the most popular characters introduce in the Wano Arc, Yamato:

Episode 1010: Eliminate the Ice Oni – Chopper’s Fire Trick!

Episode 1011: I Don’t Care!! The Spider Who Invited Sanji

Episode 1012: A Reversal of Fortune! Marco The Phoenix’s Flame

Episode 1013: Yamato’s Past – The Man After The Head of an Emperor

The anime adaptation is coming dangerously close to hitting the events that are currently taking place in the pages of its source material, the manga, leaving us to wonder if we might be seeing some anime-only material arriving on the small screen in the near future.

