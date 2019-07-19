One Piece Fan Stuns With Spot-On Rayleigh Cosplay

Of all the men that fell under the command of Gol D. Roger, perhaps none were as strong as Silvers Rayleigh, the former first hand to the legendary “Pirate King”. Rayleigh himself played an instrumental role recently in training Luffy, the current protagonist of the series and head of the Straw Hat Pirates, during the Time Jump wherein the older, saltier pirate taught the younger Straw Hat to better harness his abilities. One fan decided to honor the right hand of Gol D. Roger with this pitch perfect cosplay, bringing the “Dark King” to life!

Reddit User Fhalotaibi posted these images from his friend that bring the silver haired swashbuckler to life, in all his contemplative glory:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rayleigh is jam packed with Haki abilities and several powers that came about simply from his old age. Firstly, he has a complete understanding of the world at large thanks to his time traveling it alonside Roger. He has become one of, if not the, greatest swordsmen across the seas. He also is quite the chef as many note his amazing ability at preparing culinary dishes. Though he has gotten up in years and often notes that this fact makes him not as strong as he once was, his power is still noted as one of the highest in the world, managing to even take on admirals.

Rayleigh’s Hakis are perhaps what make him the most dangerous, with Silvers having control of three within himself. His hakis allow him to knock targets unconscious simply with a glance, sense the emotion and powers of those around him, and perhaps the most useful ability, allow him to bypass the Devil Fruit power inherent in his opponents. This doesn’t just make him one of the strongest characters to appear in the franchise, it may allow him to take the crown of strongest! There is no better teacher for Monkey D. Luffy than Rayleigh and it has shown since returning from the Time Jump.

What do you think of this One Piece cosplay that brings the silver haired swashbuckler to life? Do you think that Rayleigh is the strongest character we’ve seen in One Piece so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and swashbuckling!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.