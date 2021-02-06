One Piece Fans Debate Resident Evil Community Over Perfect "Tall Lady"

✖

The Straw Hat Pirates of One Piece have encountered several insane characters over the course of their journey to make Monkey D. Luffy the King of the Pirates, some of which just happen to be towering women that make their home the world of the Grand Line, and a few fans have recently entered a debate with Resident Evil fans regarding which franchise has the perfect "tall lady"! Lady Dimitrescu made a lasting impression on fans of the long-running Capcom franchise when the first footage for Resident Evil 8: Village first landed, making the rounds on social media!

Lady Dimitrescu stands at around nine feet tall, towering over the main protagonist of the next installment of the spooky video game series, Ethan Winters, who was first introduced in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Though this character who is thought of by many to be a vampire is clearly one of the tallest characters that we've seen appear in the world that made Raccoon City a household name in the world of video games, she is not nearly as tall as some of the biggest women that have come across the Straw Hat Pirates during their time in the popular Shonen franchise known as One Piece!

Twitter User New World Artur shared this breakdown of how some of the tallest women in the world of the Straw Hat Pirates simply tower over Lady Dimitrescu, showing how the universe of the Grand Line has been able to create many colorful characters throughout the history of Eiichiro Oda's Shonen series:

Resident Evil fans: Wow, we got a really tall lady!! One Piece fans: Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/L4prl7Bhot — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) February 5, 2021

Though the giant mermaid women of One Piece haven't made many appearances during the latest arc of the series, the Wano Arc, it's clear that these characters have definitely left an impression on a number of fans of the Straw Hat Pirates. Both One Piece and Resident Evil have crossed over into the world of anime and video games, with the Straw Hat Pirates having several video games to their names along with the zombie-ridden video game producing many animated movies to help expand the world of the Umbrella Corporation.

Which franchise do you think has the best "tall lady"?