Who is the Fastest Character in ‘One Piece’?

One Piece fans have been pretty certain as to who the fastest character in the series was, but Sanji just threw it all into question with a recently impressive speedy maneuver.

As Sanji, Pudding, and Chiffon were making their way with Big Mom’s new wedding cake, Oven had jumped in to stop them…but things didn’t quite go as planned.

Chiffon’s father, Pound, was attempting to step in and save his daughter, but before he could land his punch, Sanji quickly stepped into a delivered a swift kick to Oven. Successfully separating the two, Sanji then scooped up Chiffon and got her out of there.

This speedy rescue lead many fans online to rethink over who exactly the fastest character in One Piece is. To get to the bottom of this, there are a few notable speedy characters. Sanji may be the fastest character in the Straw Hat Pirate Crew, especially when he gets a speed boost from his Sky Walk technique, but he may not be the fastest character in the series.

There’s Lucci of the CP9, who once kept up with Luffy in Gear Second, especially when using his cheetah form. There the “Fishmen Island” arc when Hody was pumped up with steroids, Marco of the Whitebeard Pirates who managed to intercept Kizaru and save Luffy during the Battle of Marineford.

Speaking of the Battle of Marineford, there’s Rayleigh who managed to keep up with Kizaru’s speed with very little effort. Luffy when in Gear Second and Gear Fourth also has a crazy amount of speed.

As mentioned, there’s still the matter of Marine Admiral Kizaru, whose Devil Fruit power changes his body to pure light. Moving at the speed of light, he’s been the unit of measure for speed that other characters are measured against. But these are only a handful of characters in One Piece’s long history, so there may yet be a character even faster on the horizon.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

