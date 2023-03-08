Anime's Top Film of 2022 Joins Amazon Prime

In the past year, plenty of anime hits have gone live, and a number of them have been on the big screen. This month, the industry pushed forward with a new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba flick, and it has done a solid job at the box office since launching. However, the biggest film of 2022 is now on Amazon Prime, and One Piece Film: Red will hit up more markets soon.

Yes, you heard that right. One Piece Film: Red is now streaming over on Amazon Prime in Japan. The award-winning movie was added to the service following its launch last July. So if you have not checked out One Piece Film: Red, the movie is making headway online.

Sadly, there is a catch with this One Piece film launch. The movie is only streaming on Amazon Prime in Japan. Right now, the One Piece film is expected to launch on Blu-ray and DVD in the United States come June 2023. Of course, fans also expect One Piece Film: Red to join Amazon Prime video stateside before then, but for now, only fans with access to the service's Japanese catalog can binge the flick.

If you are not familiar with this new One Piece film, you should the project earned rave reviews upon its release last summer. One Piece Film: Red was the highest-grossing film in Japan in 2022 and is now the fourth highest-grossing anime film globally to date. The movie earned nearly $250 million internationally, and its focus on characters like Shanks and newcomers such as Uta gave fans plenty to talk about.

Want to know more about One Piece Film: Red? No worries! You can check out the film's official synopsis here: "Uta-the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as "otherworldly"-is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta's fans-including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance-all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound.

The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks' daughter. Uta stands on the stage, with the ordinary wish of "Making the world happy with my music." There's Gordon, a mysterious character who knows Uta's past, and glimpses of Shanks' shadow. On Elegia, the island of music, Luffy and Uta reunite for the first time since they last met 12 years ago in Foosha Village."

Do you plan on nabbing One Piece's newest movie when it drops on home video stateside? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.