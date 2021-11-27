One Piece Cliffhanger Revisits a Long-Forgotten Face

One Piece revisited a long-forgotten face with their surprising return in the cliffhanger from the newest chapter! As the War on Onigashima kicks off the climax of its fight and the Wano Country arc overall, there are still many lingering questions and mysteries that need to be solved before it all comes to an end. As Luffy battles it out with Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome, there are many moving pieces and characters that are currently involved in their final fights of the arc as well. But there are also several non-combatants making curious moves.

Orochi was taken by surprise when Kaido revealed that he planned to turn the entire Wano region into a weapons factory and Onigashima into a pirates’ paradise, and was surprised even further when Kaido attempted to kill him. Orochi somehow survived this execution, and he’s been plotting some kind of revenge against Kaido throughout the war thus far. He’s set a final plan on place as he order Kanjuro to destroy the armory and the entire island along with it, but a wrench has been thrown into his plans with the return of a long-forgotten face, Komurasaki.

Since it was revealed that Hiyori Kozuki had been hiding in plan sight as Komurasaki thanks to Denjiro’s help, the Kozuki daughter has not returned to that Komurasaki facade. When we had last seen Hiyori in action, she had stayed behind while Luffy and the samurai rebel forces had left to Onigashima. But apparently that might not be the case as it’s revealed at the end of Chapter 1032 that she has not only come to Onigashima, but has disguised herself as Komurasaki once more. A disguise that Orochi is all too happy to see.

As the fights continue in the chapter, both Zoro (who is dealing with his own trouble) and Orochi can overhear a Shamisen playing. Orochi discovers that the one playing is Komurasaki, and she reveals that she is happy to see him as well and is “always” by his side. It’s clearly some sort of trick, but now the mystery really is why. It still needs to be revealed whether or not this truly is Hiyori, and why she decided to disguise herself and thus reveal herself in this manner. But it might be a plan specifically to take out Orochi.

What do you think? Is this really Hiyori coming to Onigashima and hiding as Komurasaki? Could it potentially be some other kind of plan?