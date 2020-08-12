One Piece Breaks Down Komurasaki's True Identity

✖

One Piece's Wano Country arc is only revealing far more mysteries with each new episode of the series, and the newest episode broke one of the most surprising yet as the former Oiran Komurasaki's true identity. As the cliffhanger leading into the newest episode of the series, Komurasaki told Zoro that her true identity was that of Momonosuke's younger sister, Hiyori. Episode 936 of the series begins to break down her true identity as she begins to reveal more of herself to Zoro as she begins to trust him more.

As we start to see in the newest episode of the series, Hiroyi Kozuki didn't know yet whether or not she could trust Zoro but hoped that he would be able to help her find her younger brother. Figuring out that he was from a foreign land (and was kind enough to help save her and O-Toko from an attacker), she had put together that he must be part of the efforts to bring back the Kozuki clan.

She made the assumption that Zoro could be her brother's ally, and thankfully Zoro is indeed his (and therefore her) ally. Unfortunately, the episode does not get into the full explanation of her past (such as how she eventually takes on the Komurasaki identity) but she confirms that she is indeed Momonosuke's younger sister from over 20 years ago. She's now 26 years old, and now she's technically Momonosuke's older younger sister. She also reveals that O-Toko was one of the few others that also knows her real secret.

Hiyori goes on to say that following her father and mother's death and Momonosuke disappearing with the others, she was told to live on with the dream that they will be returning 20 years from now. They had Hiyori remain behind in order to preserve the bloodline just in case something happened to either her or her brother, but a member of the Akazaya Nine had remained by her side and protected her for several years. But the two of them were separated when she was 13.

What do you think of Hiyori Kozuki's big identity reveal? Curious to see how she eventually becomes the Oiran formerly known as Komurasaki? Waiting to see if she will ever have her reunion with Kawamatsu the Kappa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

