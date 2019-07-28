One Piece Actor Thinks Franky Would be a Great Avenger

Marvel’s Avengers line-up is one of the most stacked in all of Western comic books, but anime and manga fans know just as stacked of a roster is contained in a single series – Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece. With the One Piece anime celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing its major Thanos arc to an end this year too, fans have been wondering what it would look like if these two pop culture juggernauts merged together.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Patrick Seitz, who provides the voice for One Piece‘s Franky in the English dub release of the series, thinks it would work out well and that at least Franky would make for a great Avenger.

But while he would make a great Avenger, Franky would probably butt heads with someone like Tony Stark. As Seitz jokes, “I think Tony Stark would butt heads with Franky more than Franky would butt heads with Tony Stark. I think Franky would be like, ‘Hey, come on buddy. Let’s do the thing. Let’s play a song. Let’s drink some cola.’”

Although Stark might be cold at first, Seitz thinks Franky’s friendly nature would eventually work his way in, “I think Franky would be more the new best friend that Tony couldn’t shake, and that Tony would eventually begrudgingly be like, ‘Okay. This guy has his uses. Maybe he’s not the most obnoxious person in the world.’”

As Seitz elaborated further, Stark would say to Franky, “I guess we could hang out, and talk about constructing things and building things. I think Franky would be about that friendship right out of the gate, and I think Tony would take some convincing.” With Franky’s “Super” nature, it’s no doubt that he would make fast friends, and even eventually become friends with someone as standoff-ish like Tony Stark.

Do you think Franky would make for a great Avenger? What other One Piece characters would be able to work with the massive Marvel team? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.