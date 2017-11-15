Funko Reveals Brand-New ‘One Piece’ Pop Figures

Fans of One Piece have been patient with Funko, and it seems their wait is paying off. Not long ago, the company revealed a new wave of figures are coming for the franchise, and the roster includes some much-wanted characters.

Earlier today, Funko confirmed its second wave of Pop! Figures for One Piece will release in January. The entire collection can be pre-ordered here.

“A new series of One Piece Pop! is here! Featuring the pirate empress Boa Hancock, master swordsman Zoro, cyborg shipwright Franky, and navigator extraordinaire Nami,” the site’s release reads. “Collect them all as you sail the seas of the One Piece Universe!”

As you can see in the attached photo gallery, the One Piece collectibles will be a must-have for any One Piece fans. Boa Hancock appears in her tradition dressage while Roronoa Zoro is armed with his trusty swords. The scarred Straw Hat Pirate will also come out with Franky, and the latter looks ready to take down any sleazy swashbuckler with his augmented fists.

As for Nami, fans will surely be tripping over themselves to get their hands on her figure. Funko based its collectible on Nami after One Piece‘s time-skip, so her hair is longer, her chest is bigger, and the navigator looks like she could kill a man with a single glance.

Previously, Funko took a stab at One Piece with its first wave of goodies. The original collection brought Tony Tony Chopper, Monkey D. Luffy, Trafalgar Law, and Portgas D. Ace to Funko fans around the world.

With its latest collection, Funko is closer to completing its cast of Straw Hat Pirates. Fans just need Usopp, Brooke, and Robin to get their own pieces to make the collection complete.

Will you be buying into Funko's newest wave of anime goodies?