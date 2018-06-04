‘One Piece’ Drops One Impressive Germa 66 Transformation Sequence

When One Piece fans first saw the Vinsmoke Family transform into their raid suits in the manga, they have been anxiously waiting for the scene to hit the anime. The latest episode provide one impressive Germa 66 sequence, and it lived up to all of its expectations.

The scene itself is animated by the famous Naotoshi Shida (who’s worked on scenes like Luffy’s fight with the three Admirals at Marineford) who produced a nearly five minute in total scene of amazingly drawn animation.

Ichiji, Niji, Yonji, Reiju, and Judge all pop with an awesome color pallette and the final product is a blend of elements of Toei’s Super Sentai tokusatsu franchise and magical girl transformations. It’s a sight to behold and fans have all reacted excitedly at the final transformation scene.

Meaning that fans have already clung to them before needing to see how strong this transformation made them against the Big Mom pirates. Read on to see what fans are saying about the sequence and let us know what you thought in the comments!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

