‘One Piece’ Shows How Far Luffy Will Go to Protect His Crew

The latest episode of One Piece put the Straw Hats in their greatest pinch as Katakuri, Perospero, and Big Mom each were attacking the Thousand Sunny in their own way. But at the end of the episode, Luffy intentionally put himself in a bad situation

Proving how far he’ll go for his crew, Luffy took Katakuri into the Mirroworld and cut himself off from the rest of his crew and the Thousand Sunny.

When the Coup de Burst fails, and Katakuri and Big Mom were preventing the Thousand Sunny from flying off as planned, Luffy begins his fight with Katakuri. First saving Carrot from his clutches, he’s eventually able to grab a hold of Katakuri and keep him still within his Elephant Gun technique.

Although he was only able to hold him for a few second successfully, that’s all Luffy needed as it was enough to buy Nami and the others enough time to set up a second Coup de Burst attempt in order to escape. But when the Sunny blasts off, Luffy and Katakuri are instead flung into the Mirrorworld when Brulee comes to check on her brother.

In order to fully put a stop to Katakuri, and let his crew get away from Big Mom’s assault, he purposefully put himself in Big Mom’s clutches. Now Luffy’s stuck in the Mirroworld and is facing off against Katakuri alone, someone who he couldn’t defeat before.

Hopefully doing this is enough for the Straw Hats to escape, though it doesn’t seem like any of them are out of the woods just yet. One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and can be found streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

