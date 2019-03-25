‘One Piece’ Raises Death Flag Over a Favorite Straw Hat

One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc has finally reached its end in the latest episode of the series, but the Straw Hats are at a much worse place in their lives than when it all began. They are now down two members of there temporary team-up. While the Straw Hats have already suffered the loss of their ally Pedro, there is a Straw Hat now in the midst of danger as a death flag looms over his head.

After asking Luffy to go back and help his Sun Pirate brothers to escape Big Mom’s attacks, Jinbe could very well be killed off of the series as the last we see of him he’s waiting for Big Mom to arrive to back up the Charlotte Family.

In Episode 876 of the series, Jinbe asks his new captain Luffy to go back and help his comrades in their attempt to fight and escape from Big Mom’s territory as well. Luffy does agree, but says he won’t stop the ship. He orders Jinbe to meet with the rest of the crew at Wano, and orders him not to die no matter what. This was already potentially foreshadowing a terrible fate, but Episode 877 of the series twists the knife.

Although the Straw Hats were able to successfully escape from Big Mom’s territory, the same can’t be said for those who helped them get there. The Germa 66, Jinbe and the Sun Pirates are all fighting for their lives and are exhausted. They have prepared to retreat now that Luffy and the others have gotten away safely, but this plan does not get off the ground.

Soon enough, Big Mom comes speeding toward them on Perospero’s Candy Slug. She’s more enraged than she has been in the arc so far, and Jinbe takes a breath as she speeds forward. He tells Aladine that the Charlotte Family won’t just let them get away, and the Sun Pirates have been prepared to die but Jinbe is not going to let that happen. He promised he’d get back to Luffy after all.

After surprisingly asking to join the Straw Hat Pirates earlier this arc, Jinbe’s time in the crew has been cut short. Fans are definitely hoping this is more of a temporary separation but can’t shake the feeling that Jinbe might be facing a terrible fate.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

