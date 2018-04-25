‘One Piece’ Gets Studio Ghibli Makeover

Fans have been loving how much attention Jinbe has been getting ever since he came back into the One Piece fold during the Whole Cake Island arc, and it’s with good reason as Jinbe is a character that fits into all sorts of situations and styles.

Which is why seeing One Piece‘s Jinbe fused together with the Studio Ghibli film My Neighbor Totoro just works so well.

Artist Henrie Zamora (who you can find on Instagram at this link) shared this following Jinbe x Totoro piece after he was inspired by the fact that the two characters share the same frame.

It’s hard not to accept that fact given how well the two characters’ designs blend together, as Jinbe looks picture perfect with Tortoro’s ears and trademark bold eyes. Zamora has shared plenty of fantastic and striking One Piece fan-art in the past that fans of the series should definitely check out.

But now it’s Jinbe’s time to shine in more ways than one, as the most recent episode of the anime had him officially join the Straw Hat Pirates amidst Big Mom’s threats.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Studio Ghibli is a prolific animation studio in the anime scene. Not only have eight of its anime films gone on to be part of Japan’s fifteen highest grossing anime films, it’s most notable release, Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away has grossed over $290 million USD worldwide.