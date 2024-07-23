One Piece Cosplay Stands Tall With Katakuri

One Piece first introduced Charlotte Katakuri as one of Luffy’s strongest opponents in the series to that point, and one awesome cosplay is helping the foe to stand tall with the Big Mom family! One Piece might have kicked off the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s series overall with the events of the Egghead Arc, but Luffy and the Straw Hats worked very hard to even get to this point. They’ve taken on a number of opponents through the events of the Whole Cake Island and Wano Country arcs, and one of them that helped push Luffy to a whole new level was Katakuri.

Although Luffy has since taken on some even stronger opponents, Katakuri offered a major turning point as it’s where Luffy learned how to really use Observation Haki for the first time. By fighting someone so similar to himself in terms of abilities, Luffy was able to make it to the level of power that was eventually able to stand toe to toe with Kaido and eventually crown him as a new Emperor of the Sea. It all started with Katakuri, and an awesome cosplay from artist e.stle on Instagram is helping remind fans of that fact. Check it out:

How to Watch and Read One Piece

If you wanted to go back and check out the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. The newest episodes of the anime, One Piece: Egghead Arc, are now airing weekly and are available to stream with Crunchyroll and Netflix alongside their initial release in Japan.

If the manga is more your speed, you can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what’s coming next instead. There’s also the entire back catalog of the decades long series available as well.

There are still even more ways to enjoy One Piece outside of the anime and manga releases too such as the live-action One Piece series with Netflix, which is now in the works on Season 2 for a release in the near future. There is also a brand new anime remaking the One Piece series from the very beginning with Netflix, The One Piece.