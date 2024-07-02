Netflix’s One Piece Shares Special Look at Season 2 Premiere

Netflix’s One Piece has set sail one more, and we have its new season to thank. This month, all eyes turned to the live-action original as One Piece season two entered production. Now, we have been given a first look at the script for season two, and the title of episode one should sound familiar to fans.

As you can see below, the Netflix team posted a photo of the script for season two episode one, and it has good company. From Luffy’s iconic hat to Nami’s favorite compass, we can see parts of the Straw Hat crew gathered here. As for this script shot, we can see the title of episode one is “The Beginning and the End”, and honestly? This title should ring a bell with One Piece fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The dreams on these pages are about to become a reality. 🏴‍☠️⛵ We’re gearing up for a grand adventure, Straw Hats! #OnePieceLiveAction pic.twitter.com/EPpSuGZ7OV — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) July 2, 2024

After all, there is one place in One Piece that goes by such a name. Loguetown may seem innocuous enough from the outside, but it is anything but. In fact, the town is the birthplace of Gol D. Roger as well as the site of his execution. As such, Loguetown is known as the ‘town of the beginning and the end’ given its ties to Roger.

Of course, we know that Loguetown plays a big role in One Piece post-East Blue. After the defeat of Arlong, the Straw Hat crew finds themselves on Loguetown to prepare for the Grand Line, and things go south rather quickly. It seems like Netflix’s One Piece is ready to dive into that drama for itself. After all, its season two premiere is titled after Loguetown, so you can expect some major characters to debut by the end of episode one.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, no sweat. You have time to catch up with the live-action series well before it returns to Netflix. The adaptation is now streaming, so for more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

What do you make of this latest season two teaser?