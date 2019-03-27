‘One Piece’ Reveals Emotional Katakuri Flashback

One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc has come to an end with the latest episode of the series, and it explored how many of the characters are closing out the events. Katakuri is revisited in the Mirror World as Brulee updates him on the fact that Luffy has successfully made it out of the territory. This also reveals a pretty intimate between the brother and sister as Katakuri’s walls continue to come down.

One of the biggest aspects of Katakuri’s image going into his fight with Luffy is that he was undefeated, and never fell on his back. An emotional flashback in the latest episode reveals that Katakuri donned this legendary image in order to protect his sister Brulee.

When Brulee finds Katakuri in the Mirror World, he’s still unconscious and on the ground after being defeated by Luffy. He tells her that him never being on his back was not true, and she knew because she’s always watched him through the mirrors. She mentions how he took on the burden of being a “perfect” man in order to protect his family, and the series begins a flashback.

After Katakuri is ridiculed for his mouth, he beats up the group of bullies who made fun of him. To retaliate, they end up attacking Brulee and leaving the scar she now has on her face. Young Katakuri is absolutely crushed by this, but Brulee tries to ease his worry by telling him she’s fine and that he’s perfect the way he is. But this isn’t enough for Katakuri.

Following this, young Katakuri becomes more in line with the Katakuri we seen in the series as he covers his mouth with a scarf and begins to use his trident, Mole. He vows to never be seen as weak again, and becomes the vision of fear that will always protect his family. Brulee’s the only one who’s seen Katakuri like this, and now that Katakuri has been beaten, she’s the only one who’s seen him change as a result. It’s a pleasant end for such a tragic character.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

