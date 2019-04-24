‘One Piece’ Shows-Off Luffy’s Observation Haki Mastery

The biggest fight in One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc focused on how Luffy needed to master the Observation Haki in order to match up to Katakuri’s ability to see into the future. After a tough struggle, Luffy was finally able to tap into this new Haki and thus grew stronger. Now that the manga has entered the Wano arc, fans have seen a much stronger and more confident Luffy following his struggles just an arc before.

As a display of just how strong he’s become, Chapter 939 of the series shows Luffy using the Observation Haki with ease as he’s seemed to fully master the use of the haki and able to predict the future much like Katakuri did in the previous arc.

In Chapter 939, he and new addition to the series Hyogoro are stuck in a deadly sumo match in which once they get knocked out of the ring their heads will be chopped off by a terrible torture device. As more and more opponents attack, Luffy is using this time to train in order to take on Kaido again and this training demonstrates his new ease of use with the Observation Haki.

As two new enemies enter the ring, Luffy instructs Hyogoro to head to right, duck, and jump. Hyogoro follows these directions and deals a decisive blow to one of the enemies, and as it counterattacks, Luffy tells Hyogoro to go to the left to dodge. Then when Hyogoro is ready to deliver a counter of his own, Luffy tells him how to dodge and Hyogoro manages to take down a foe himself.

Hyogoro is setting up to be Luffy’s next Haki teacher as Luffy is trying to modify his Armament Haki. Luffy’s already moving onto the next kind of Haki training as this one sequence of events proves that he can now see the future whenever he wishes. With the Conqueror and Observation Haki at his full disposal, Luffy’s going to be an even more fearsome fighter once he masters the Armament Haki.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

