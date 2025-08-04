One Piece Is Preparing to Unveil One of Its Legendary Moments

One Piece is currently exploring a flashback that was initially introduced to shed light on the day the last King of the Giants, Harold, died. However, shortly after the flashback began, it shifted focus from the events in Elbaf to a broader depiction of global developments. The narrative took a significant turn with the reveal of one of One Piece’s most enigmatic villains, Rocks D. Xebec. Since his introduction, the flashback has delved into the era of his rise, a time when his actions began to upend the world, particularly through his direct challenge to Imu, the supreme figure of the World Government.

As the chapters progress, more details surrounding him and the legendary Rocks Pirates continue to unfold. The latest chapter further develops Rocks’ character but begins by highlighting the Kuja Pirates and Roger Pirates, showcasing their growth alongside the Rocks Pirates and also bringing Monkey D. Garp into the spotlight. While fans didn’t expect such wide-ranging developments from this flashback, it’s clear that creator Eiichiro Oda is fully committed to chronicling Rocks’ notorious actions, and possibly his eventual downfall, culminating in the legendary day when Garp and Roger joined forces to defeat him.

One Piece Might Fully Depict the Events of the God Valley Incident

Eiichiro Oda has masterfully framed many pivotal moments in One Piece as historical events, elevating them to legendary status due to their lasting impact on the world. Among these, the God Valley Incident stands as one of the most significant. This moment marks a major development, as it involves a pirate crew composed of legendary figures, each said to have achieved remarkable feats. With recent chapters gradually revealing the true scale of this crew’s power, fans have long wondered how such a formidable group was ultimately defeated by the alliance of Gol D. Roger and Garp. Given Oda’s current focus on developing the story of Rocks D. Xebec, whose arc appears to be closely tied to Harold and, by extension, Loki, it seems increasingly likely that his downfall at God Valley will also be connected to those characters.

With Garp and Roger now appearing in the flashback alongside the Rocks Pirates, the stage is set for the long-anticipated full depiction of the God Valley Incident. Whereas, if Oda does fully commit to unveiling every detail surrounding this event, it could also include the immediate aftermath, particularly the discovery of Shanks by Roger’s crew inside a treasure chest on God Valley. This long-standing mystery, including why Shanks was even in the chest to begin with, might finally be addressed. Ultimately, as One Piece is in its final phase, it’s becoming clear that all of the series’ legendary historical moments will be brought to light, making the full reveal of the God Valley Incident a major and likely possibility.