One Piece Hints at How Roger and Garp Defeated the Rocks Pirates

After the first look at Rocks D. Xebec was revealed, One Piece Chapter 1155 dives deeper into this enigmatic character, uncovering numerous details about him and his ambitions. Among these revelations, it is revealed that he even managed to infiltrate the Flower Room in the Holy Land, a sacred area of Imu. Additionally, the chapter sheds light on the legendary formation of the Rocks Pirates. Ever since it was revealed that Rocks had the strongest pirates in history under his command, such as Whitebeard, Kaido, and Big Mom, who later became Emperors of the Seas, fans have long wondered how these powerful figures came to serve under him.

Chapter 1155 provides the answer, revealing that Rocks recruited crew members through the Davy Back Fight, a game where pirate crews compete to claim members from the losing side. This implies that Rocks may have even challenged and defeated the future Whitebeard, further cementing his status as possibly the strongest pirate to have ever lived. His ability to infiltrate the Holy Land’s secret chamber, kill an admiral, and escape unscathed only adds to his legend as an unmatched force. With such power and a crew of legends, it seems almost impossible to imagine his defeat, even with the combined strength of Gol D. Roger and Monkey D. Garp. However, the latest chapter also includes a crucial detail that hints at how Rocks might have been brought down.

One Piece Chapter 1155 Hints at Rocks’ Biggest Weakness

As Rocks attempts to recruit the giant King Harald to his crew, Harald refuses and warns those associated with Rocks that following him will ultimately lead to their doom. The immediate reaction of the crew makes it clear that they are not following Rocks out of loyalty but rather to benefit from his grand schemes. Considering that almost every member of the crew was won through the Davy Back Fight, it is entirely plausible that the core crew members were never truly loyal to him. As captain of such a volatile group, Rocks’ greatest strength, his legendary crew, was also his biggest weakness, as they were disloyal. This suggests that during his confrontation with Roger and Garp at the God Valley incident, Rocks might have prevailed with the support of his crew, but betrayal from within likely became the key factor in his defeat.

Any member of the crew could have betrayed Rocks. While it is even possible that Whitebeard might have turned against him, given his immense strength and his later friendship and rivalry with Roger, another crew member seems to have had a more calculated motive. The Pirate Guru Wang Zhi, who went on to rule Pirate Island after Rocks’ downfall, likely betrayed him to achieve this goal, stabbing him in the back and paving the way for his defeat. Otherwise, considering the overwhelming might of the Rocks Pirates, it is highly unlikely that even Roger and Garp, despite being two of the strongest characters in One Piece, could have taken them on head-on and emerged victorious without devastating losses, especially against the formidable Rocks. This strongly suggests that the disloyalty of a single crew member or members became the real reason for Rocks’ defeat and ultimate demise.