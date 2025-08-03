One Piece Shares First Look at Most Mysterious Pirate Crew’s New Members

The highly anticipated Elbaf Arc of One Piece is currently featuring Harald’s backstory after taking a side step from the fight against the Holy Knights. The story will soon uncover the truth behind Harald’s tragic death 14 years ago, but first, we must learn about his past as well as what made him so loved among his people. Apart from Harald, the backstory also sheds more light on Loki’s tragic childhood after being labeled as “Cursed” by his own mother. She sealed Loki’s fate by pinning the blame for Elbaf’s misfortunes after abandoning him. Additionally, the series also finally revealed the identity of Rocks D. Xebec and his connection with Blackbeard, one of the series’ most crucial villains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Barely anyone remembers the Rocks Pirates, but a few decades ago, they were the most powerful and notorious pirate crew in the world. Led by Rocks D. Xebec, almost all the members turned out to be important figures in the New World, including Kaido, Big Mom, and Whitebeard, who later led their own crews and became Yonkos. However, the pirate crew had a lot more members than the series initially introduced. Although they didn’t necessarily get along, together, they were the most formidable force, even feared by high-ranking Marines. The latest Chapter 1156 continues the crew’s endeavors and introduces more members.

One Piece Chapter 1156 Debuts Two New Members of the Rocks Pirates

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

One Piece Chapter 957 first mentioned the Rocks Pirates when Sengoku decided to share a little bit about the legendary crew and their ending. The retired Fleet Admiral mentioned that several members of the Rocks Pirates made a name for themselves in the world. Xebec gathered almost all of the members by playing a traditional pirate game known as the Davy Back Fight. Initially, the members just banded together, but they eventually became a full-fledged pirate crew with an official flag.

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

While talking about those members, he also mentioned the name of The Silver Axe, who is finally introduced. Before making a name for himself, he was known as Kyo the Wicked and was considered Shiki’s rival. This implies that Kyo must be on almost the same level as one of the most notorious pirates in history. Additionally, the latest chapter also introduces Barbell, a Catfish Fish-Man, although a lot is still unknown about him.

One Piece also reveals how Gloriossa, Kaido, John, and Big Mom used to look during that time. Not only that, but we also see Streusen, Big Mom’s executive chef, who has been with Big Mom since her childhood. Streusen was a chef of the Rocks Pirates, but it was most likely because he wanted to accompany Big Mom. As the story continues to shed more light on Xebec and his pirate crew, we are getting closer to the God Valley flashback and what truly happened before they disbanded.