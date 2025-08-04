One Piece Unveils Its Most Overlooked Couple’s Surprising Connection

The ongoing arc of One Piece is currently featuring Harald’s backstory to reveal the truth behind his mysterious death 14 years ago. While Loki was framed for his father’s murder and was sentenced to crucifixion in the Underworld, the Giants of Elbaf unknowingly let the true perpetrator move freely. However, before revealing the truth about the tragic incident that took place in the Aurust Castle that fateful day, the story first covers Harald’s journey and what made him the most beloved king in Elbaf. Additionally, the backstory also focuses on Loki’s childhood as well as the past behind the Rocks Pirates, a crew led by the legendary pirate Rocks D. Xebec.

The pirate crew also has a connection with the Kuja Pirates since their then-leader, Gloriossa, ended up following Xebec at some point. She was also present at the God Valley Incident. The manga currently features the story from before the historical event, and also features the first meeting between Shakky and Rayleigh. The two were introduced in the Sabaody Archipalego Arc and are still together. Although the series never explicitly revealed it, there are subtle hints about the two being married, and even having an open marriage, since Shakky seemed unbothered by Rayleigh’s relationships with other women. However, while the couple’s relationship has changed over the years, their first meeting was almost too charming.

One Piece Chapter 1156 Features the Chaotic First Meeting Between Shakky and Rayleigh

During those days, the Kuja Pirates from Amazon Lily were treated as celebrities, even among the Marines, because of their beauty and strength. We see a glimpse at how the pirate crew functioned under Gloriossa’s leadership, the one who is known as Elder Nyon these days. She was also a member of the Rocks Pirates and was admired by her crew and enemies alike. However, the only person who outshone her in every way was Shakuyaku, now referred to by her nickname Shakky, who was Gloriossa’s first mate at the time.

While Gloriossa was head over heels for Gol D. Roger, the man only had eyes for Shakuyaku. He even challenged the Kuja Pirates in order to take her away, but got beaten up by Shakuyaku instead. She even declared she would never submit to another’s captivity before ordering her crew to take away Roger Pirates’ treasure. While the entire crew was captivated by the woman, Silvers Rayleigh was the only one who seemed unmoved.

Seeing him fed up with his crew’s antics, she expressed concern about the man’s hardships. He finally blushed when she winked at him, and that was that. The entire situation was extremely chaotic since even Garp joined in on the fun and fought Roger. The narration also revealed that soon after this incident, Shakuyaku was crowned the Pirate Empress and became even more popular in the world.