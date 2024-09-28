One Piece Live-Action's Mr. 3 Spills The Beans on Season Two

David Dastmalchian might be an actor that has appeared in classics such as Dark Knight and The Suicide Squad, but the young actor remains a true nerd at heart. While Dastmalchian has a love for comic books and Dungeons And Dragons, the actor has never tried to hide his love of anime. Such is the case with his recent casting as One Piece's Mr. Three in the live-action Netflix adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's work. In a new interview, David discussed his role as the member of Baroqueworks, examining his approach while also musing over how his character will look in the "real world".

In a recent interview with outlet The Nerdist, Dastmalchian goes into depth when it comes to his upcoming portrayal of Mr. Three and his role in the upcoming second season, " I mean, he's so unique and such a fantastically interesting odd character. So, the idea of getting to be a part of what is already an amazing ensemble is incredible—I think that season one was just so great. And I think that what I want to bring to him is finding the David that lives inside of Galino. I want to find the David that is, I mean, he was just an office worker at Baroque Works, and now he's this really cool, weird, often seen-as-bad guy character whose alliances can kind of shift around just like so many of the characters in One Piece. And I'm excited to see what they want to do because they've done such an exceptional job making the anime and the manga into a live-action world."

(Photo: Toei Animation & IFC Films)

David Dastmalachian is Lighting a Candle For Mr. Three

Dastmalchian might have had his fair share of nerdy roles, but the talented actor also has plenty of spots in the horror genre. Starring in films such as Late Night With The Devil, The Last Voyage of The Demeter, The Boogeyman, and more, David is hoping to bring his horror roots to the role of the Baroqueworks member, "A hundred percent. Also, there's a level of energy and performance that the show taps into really well when you think about the source material. So I would also like to bring some of my theater background into the world of One Piece and what Mr. 3 looks, moves, and speaks like. Hopefully no one will be able to hold a candle to what I'm about to do." Dastmalchian did not apologize for the candle pun.

Finally, the live-action Mr. Three addressed a question that many fans had when it came to bringing the classic anime villain to life, 'how on Earth were they going to adapt his hair?', "I haven't seen anything yet, but I know that the design team on the show has done such a great job staying true to the source material. So even though I haven't seen anything yet, and I don't know what it will look like yet, I am certain it's going to pay great honor to the design from the source material. And I am just super curious about what kind of eyewear I'm going to get to have and I'll see if I can maybe hopefully make my arms look decent enough to be wearing the very short sleeve shirts that he wears."

(Photo: Toei Animation)

When Does One Piece Season Two Arrive?

While the live-action series did play a heavy role in Netflix's recent Geeked Week, showrunner Matt Owens dodged the question of when anime fans can expect the live-action adaptation to return. Production only recently began for One Piece's second season, meaning that the series' return in 2025 might not be a given. Whenever Netflix does unleash season two,