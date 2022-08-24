Netflix's One Piece: Sanji Actor Showcases Their Training in New Fight Clip

One Piece might be entering its Final Arc in the pages of its manga, but the story is about to begin once again via Netflix's live-action adaptation that is in production. Covering the earliest sagas of the series, the streaming service's live-action take on the world of the Grand Line will see actor Taz Skylar playing the role of the Straw Hat Pirates' chef, Sanji. In a new video showing off the actor's skills, it would seem that Skylar has been preparing to properly kick just as high as Luffy's chef of choice.

Besides Taz Skylar as Sanji, the remaining Straw Hat Pirates that will be arriving in Netflix's first season include Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, and Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp. Set to adapt the East Blue Saga Arc, fans have been waiting on pins and needles to see footage from the One Piece live-action adaptation, crossing their fingers in hope that it will be able to live up to the high standard of the anime franchise.

Twitter Outlet New World Artur shared the compilation of Taz Skylar's training to become Sanji, with the actor getting into the role by delivering some seriously high kicks, while also sharing his cooking skills on his personal Instagram account:

Sanji's actor in the One Piece Live Action, Taz Skylar, practicing kick fighting pic.twitter.com/hxxMex1grK — Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 22, 2022

The creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, will be an executive producer on the live-action series and had this to say last year when it came to the actors that will be portraying Luffy and his crew:

"Their face, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance amongst the Straw Hat Crew, etc…! We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It'll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we'll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we're confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future!"

There isn't currently a release date set for the arrival of the anticipated live-action adaptation of One Piece, though there will be plenty of anime fans looking to dive into this new take on the Straw Hats and the world of the Grand Line.