Netflix’s One Piece: Taz Skylar Readies to Play Sanji in New Photo

One Piece’s live action series from Netflix is officially starting production, with the streaming service getting the ball rolling and assembling the young actors that are set to bring the Straw Hat Pirates to life. Previously, we had seen actor Taz Skylar showing off his training when it came to the trademark kicks of Sanji, who he will be bringing to life in the upcoming series, but the latest selfie proves that the actor is getting into the culinary spirit of his character.

Sanji was one of the first additions to Luffy’s crew, with the cook joining the Going Merry following Zoro and Nami declaring that they would assist Monkey in his dream of becoming the next king of the pirates. Trying to make his way to the All Blue, wherein countless fish congregate, Sanji might be the Straw Hats’ cook, but he’s also one of the fiercest warriors in the Shonen’s roster. Dedicating his fighting style to his kicking ferocity, Sanji most recently has been fighting against the Beast Pirate known as Queen, attempting to take down Kaido’s forces while also looking to achieve the dream of Kozuki Oden, who wanted nothing more than to open up the borders of Wano Country to the world.

Taz Skylar took to his official Instagram Account to share a shot in which he held a “dinner date with himself,” proving that the actor is definitely making an attempt to live up to the reputation of Sanji and his cooking skills which have come in handy for Luffy and his crew more than once:

Alongside Taz as the Straw Hat Chef, the television series will see Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, and Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp. While the main Straw Hats in this first season have been cast, Netflix has been tight-lipped when it comes to the villains created by Eiichiro Oda, with many fans wondering which antagonists will appear and who will be bringing them to life.

What do you think of Taz Skylar getting into the swing of being Sanji? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.