One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Kaido's Hybrid Form

One Piece's anime recently brought the fight between Luffy and Kaido to an end, and one awesome cosplay is helping fans to remember just how fearsome Kaido's Hybrid Form really was! One Piece's Wano Country arc will be coming to an end fairly soon in the anime's coming episodes as Luffy and the Straw Hats are finally able to celebrate all of the major victories they were able to clutch on Onigashima. The biggest of which was Luffy being able to fully defeat Kaido before Onigashima came crashing down on Wano's Flower Capital. But it was a long and harsh fight.

Luffy was defeated by Kaido three different times over the course of the Wano Country arc, and Kaido didn't even really start to fight seriously until Luffy unlocked his Gear 5 form. It was here that Kaido showed off the true strength of his Hybrid Form and revealed how he was really holding back before. It was quite the display in the anime, and now this display has come to life through some incredible cosplay from artist natylikespizza on TikTok. Check it out:

How to Catch Up With One Piece Before Wano Ends

One Piece's anime brought the fight between Luffy and Kaido to an end, and that means that the final steps of the Wano Country arc are now setting into place before the anime moves forward. Luffy and the Straw Hats are taking their time to recover before leaving the island for good, and head into the anime's take on the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series. Which means it's the time to catch up with everything.

If you wanted to catch up before the Wano Country arc reaches its grand finale, you can stream the entire series so far (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll.

