One Piece Is Preparing for Loki To Take the Stage as a Hero

One Piece Chapter 1150, titled “Domi Reversi,” plunges Elbaph further into chaos as Imu gains control over Dorry and Brogy, the co-captains of the Giant Warrior Pirates, ordering them to execute the island’s current leader. This chapter reveals how Imu managed to manipulate the formidable giants, introducing a magical element not yet explored in the series. This suggests that Eiichiro Oda may be preparing to unveil a new power system distinct from those previously established, which could also explain other long-standing mysteries, such as how Blackbeard was able to consume a second Devil Fruit. With the addition of this new element, Elbaph now teeters on the brink of destruction.

It is clear that to even momentarily slow Imu’s advance, the strongest characters must rise to the occasion. Fortunately, the preview for the upcoming chapter, One Piece Chapter 1151, indicates that Luffy will step into the spotlight to confront Imu. While this sets the stage for a massive showdown between Luffy and the final antagonist of the series, Elbaph’s narrative still has deeper layers. Loki, one of the arc’s most enigmatic figures, remains a mystery, with his role as either villain or hero still unclear. However, numerous hints point to Loki emerging as a hero, and the current state of chaos presents the perfect opportunity for him to do so.

Loki’s Chance To Rise as a Hero Is Becoming Increasingly Evident

Since the Elbaph arc began, it had repeatedly painted Loki as a terrible villain, accused of murdering his own father, Harold, the beloved king of the giants. However, the constant emphasis on his supposed villainy had reached a point where it felt like the series was deliberately hiding something. The shift began to take place with Gunko and Shamrock’s failed attempt to recruit Loki, hinting that Loki may not be the villain he’s been portrayed as. Even the God’s Knights casually referencing Harold, almost as if he were an ally, implies that if Loki did kill his father, it may have been because Harold was corrupt, not Loki.

Given the recent revelation that Imu was able to gain control over Dorry and Brogy, it raises the possibility that Harold was also under similar influence, if not outright aligned with the World Government. If Harold had plans to hand Elbaph over to Imu, this could explain why a conflict erupted and why Loki may have been forced to kill him. Loki’s conversation with Hajrudin, questioning whether Hajrudin truly believes he would kill their father for amusement, strongly suggests that Loki acted in the island’s best interest rather than out of malice.

This context makes the current situation, where Elbaph is being overwhelmed by Imu and the God’s Knights, with only the Straw Hats’ monster trio, Loki, and the New Giant Warrior Pirates as potential defenders, a pivotal moment for Loki. He now stands in a position where he could emerge as one of the heroes who save the island. If Harold was truly under Imu’s control, just like Dorry and Brogy are now, it would validate Loki’s past actions and help the people of Elbaph understand that he killed Harold not out of cruelty, but out of sacrifice to protect them, making Loki one of the tragic heroes of One Piece.

One Piece is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.