These Clever ‘One Piece’ Ties Are A Must Have For Fans

Anime fans know how tough it is to both support your favorite series and wear them proudly as much of the anime influenced clothing cannot be easily worn in most places. But now One Piece has got your back.

One Piece officially revealed a line of clever ties that will allow fans to show their support for the series, and tackle that fancy meeting or interview at the same time. You can see them below.

As you can see, or maybe not see, there’s a tiny Luffy at the bottom of each of the ties launching a Gum Gum Pistol. It stretches along the entirety of the tie and blends in like a stripe. These ties are scheduled to release in Japan sometime later this March, and while there are no details as to where it will be available for purchase (or whether not it can be imported) the ties will run fans 3,800 yen (about $33-34 USD) each.

Coming in dark and light blue along with red, these ties are just too hilariously sneaky. Considering how much louder these ties could have been with the varied character designs of the series, these subtle pieces will make a cool addition to any fan’s wardrobe. Hopefully they will be accessible to those outside of Japan, or at the very least import costs will be kept relatively reasonable. It’s just a clever use of Luffy’s abilities to give the design a playful personality.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

