‘One Piece’ Fans Are Hyped for More Luffy v Katakuri

One Piece fans breathed a sigh of relief as the much anticipated fight between Luffy and Katakuri in the Mirro-World finally began in the latest episode of the anime.

Although it’s been an off and on fight for a few weeks now, fans are hyped to see that the fight is picking up steam and definitely can’t wait to see what’s next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 851 of the series demonstrated just what Luffy was up against here as Katakuri has been able to match Luffy’s power almost blow for blow and can casually overpower Luffy without much effort. Along with stunning animation fueling these initial punches, fans are already struck with hype for what’s to come.

Katakuri’s power has been shown before, but it’s here that fans finally see him acting somewhat seriously as he’s out to prove how powerless Luffy is compared to him.

Pinning Luffy to walls with his mochi fists, an impressive speed that even Luffy’s Gear Second form can’t fully keep up with, his seemingly invincible mochi body rivalling Luffy’s rubber body, and an ability to see a short time into the future add up to make him Luffy’s toughest opponents yet.

But Luffy’s always facing tougher and tougher opponents, so why is this battle getting so much hype? It’s because Katakuri is essentially a mirror to Luffy’s ability, and seeing Luffy battle to overcome himself is more entertaining than the last few battles he’s been in.

Read on to find out how fans are getting hyped for more of Luffy and Katakuri’s fight, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan.

The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. Eiichiro Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore.

A Promising Start

One Piece #851, Kureta has built up a gloomy and dark atmosphere which conveyed the Strawhats feelings so well. Ichikawa had a heavy presence here. Jinbey’s pep talk saved the day.

The big fight officially started, and @tuyongce2013 animated 40 beautiful cuts, a promising start! pic.twitter.com/0bv1pGJHMH — Murad (@0XMURADX0) August 26, 2018

Ready for ‘One of the Greatest Anime Fights in History’?

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! ARE YOU READY FOR ONE OF THE GREATEST ANIME FIGHTS IN HISTORY!?STANDING 5’7 WITH A 500M BOUNTY, MONKEY D. LUFFY, CAPTAIN OF THE STRAW HAT PIRATES. HIS OPPONENT, STANDING 16’8 WITH A BOUNTY OF 1.06B, CHARLOTTE KATAKURI, SWEET COMMANDER OF THE BIG MOM PIRATES! pic.twitter.com/m7XNEWob3X — SOUL ? KING (@HummingSoulKing) August 25, 2018

Who’s More Perfect Than Katakuri?

Have you ever seen someone who’s more perfect than Katakuri? I know I haven’t.



Also, I can’t believe that I care about the One Piece anime again, but holy shit, they REALLY nailed it recently. pic.twitter.com/GF3tDb3VFs — Dippsn (@EinDippsn) August 26, 2018

Simply Epicness Already

#ワンピース / #OnePiece

EP.851



THIS EPISODE WAS AMAZING ?



ANIMATION & PANELING IN THIS EP’S CINEMATOGRAPHY WAS BEAUTIFUL



LUFFY VS KATAKURI: SIMPLY EPICNESS ALREADY ?



THE SUNNY SCENE WAS SO EMOTIONAL. IT GENUINELY HOOKED ME AS OPPOSE TO THE MANGA



THIS WAS BRILLIANT



4.75/5 pic.twitter.com/8i3HG1vdAZ — Mamba (@mambalouis) August 26, 2018

Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better

“Anything you can do, I can do better”



Charlotte Katakuri > luffy Admirals Dragon Shanks #OnePiece #MochiMan



اقوى شخصية في #ون_بيس pic.twitter.com/vZLmDibcjO — Top 1% 28/49 (@Top1Percent__) August 26, 2018

Cool

I promise fights in one piece are cool pic.twitter.com/ZSG6YPrhS4 — Camalange? Crunchyroll Expo (@Camalange) August 26, 2018

Will it Be the Best Ever?

LUFFY VS KATAKURI IS GONNA BE THE BEST FIGHT EVER — DSKA (@khaiwar10) August 26, 2018

But How Long Though?