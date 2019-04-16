‘One Piece’ Reveals Sabo’s Reaction To Luffy’s New Bounty

One Piece is always down to celebrate a pirate’s bounty raise, and that is doubly true when Monkey D. Luffy is involved. Recently, the anime saw the Straw Hat captain’s bounty more than double in size, and a new batch of characters have learned about the gift.

Naturally, Luffy’s older brother is one of them, and fans can check out Sabo and his reaction now.

One Piece set out with a new episode over the weekend, and it was there fans met up with the Revolutionary Army. The organization has gathered at last to coordinate war efforts against the Celestial Dragons, but Sabo had to take a pitstop along the way.

“His bounty has increased so much,” Sabo says once he gets his hand on a newspaper about Luffy.

As the episode continues, fans see more of Sabo’s reaction. The Revolutionary Army commander is seen lying on the ground smiling over the reveal, and it becomes too much for him. The hero is seen rolling in pain later on, and it turns out Sabo smiled too hard over Luffy.

“You kept looking and smiling at Luffy’s article too much and got a cramp in your face, right,” one of his comrades asks, leaving the rest of the army to balk.

Given Sabo’s close ties to Luffy, it is no surprise to see his reaction. The blonde hero has always wanted the best for Luffy since they became nakama, and his massive 1.5 billion belly bounty proves Luffy is making a name for himself. Now, it will fall to Sabo at some point to back his little brother, but the older man is simply enjoying Luffy’s success from afar for now.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

