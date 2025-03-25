One Piece: Luffy’s Next Opponent Has a Devil Fruit That Could Rival His Own

Despite fans’ hopes for a peaceful adventure in the land of the Giants, the World Government unfortunately seems to have had different plans with the Holy Knights’ arrival setting into motion another chaotic series of events that might even give the Egghead Arc a run for its money. Clearly, a huge battle is looming ahead on Elbaf, and One Piece already has the perfect opponent for Luffy. Surprisingly enough, it isn’t Loki but one of the newly introduced Holy Knights, St. Killingham, who, as per the latest chapter, has a very broken devil fruit ability.

Chapter 1143 of One Piece reveals that St. Killingham possesses the Dragon-Dragon Fruit Model: Kirin, a mythical Zoan that allows him to put his targets to sleep and turn their dreams into reality. Killingham’s introduction card even refers to him as a “dream-manifesting man,” confirming that he’s the one responsible for putting the Giant children to sleep and bringing the beings from their nightmares, called sleeptids, to life. The chapter also sees Killingham use this ability on St. Sommers, putting him to sleep in an instant and pulling out the salt from his dreams. Besides being similarly goofy, St. Sommers’s devil fruit makes him the perfect match-up for Luffy and Gear Five’s similar imagination-powered, reality-defying abilities.

One Piece Sets up Killingham as the Perfect Opponent For Luffy

With St. Killingham being responsible for the nightmarish creatures currently wreaking havoc on Elbaf, this makes him a top priority in terms of the order in which the Holy Knights need to be taken out. Defeating a devil fruit user typically deactivates the effects of their devil fruit, which means defeating Killingham would be the fastest way to make the sleeptids disappear.

Moreover, with every successive chapter, it is becoming clearer and clearer that Loki may not be Luffy’s opponent after all. Several hints currently point to Loki being innocent of his crimes, and if so, he may be an ally to the Straw Hats instead, leaving St. Killingham as the perfect replacement for Luffy’s big opponent in Elbaf.

More importantly, St. Killingham’s powers are almost just as goofy as Luffy’s. Chapter 1143 reveals just how his dream manifesting ability works, with Killingham first emitting waves that put his target to sleep before physically reaching into the sleeping person’s cloud-like thought bubble and pulling out the object they’re dreaming of.

Much like how the Nika Fruit relies on its user’s imagination, Killingham’s ability relies on his target’s imagination and dreams. His ability to manifest dreams in of itself defies reality much like Gear Five, and it will surely be incredibly fun to see how these two broken devil fruits perform against each other, especially since Luffy has also displayed to ability to manifest objects on Egghead against the Five Elders. St. Killingham’s devil fruit has already created the perfect battlefield on Elbaf for Gear Five to shine, and in Loki and Shamrock’s absence, it is hard to see a better opponent for Luffy than him, though only time will tell where One Piece’s Elbaf Arc goes with the match-ups.

