One Piece Finally Proves Loki Innocent of a Horrible Crime

The One Piece manga introduces Prince Loki as soon as the Ebaf Arc begins. He was first mentioned in The Whole Cake Island Arc as Lola Charlotte’s fiance who proposed to marry her. However, the latter runs away from home in hopes of finding new love, which further ruins Big Mom’s relationship with Elbaf. The ongoing Elbaf Arc unveils his character design along with a shocking truth about him. Loki is currently serving his sentence in the Underworld for the crime of killing his father, the beloved King Harald. The Giants claimed that Loki did that out of greed for a mysterious devil fruit that has been passed down in the royal family for generations.

Not only that, but the Giants have always called Loki the “Cursed Prince” of Elbaf. Ever since he was young, he’d commit arson, let the monsters of the underworld loose on villages, and cause all kinds of mischief in the villages. When Harald died 14 years ago, all the Giants tried to capture Loki but the latter overpowered them and ran away. It wasn’t until six years ago when Shanks brought him back to Elbaf and imprisoned him there. The Giants painted Loki as a cruel being, but the reality is something else entirely.

Loki Is Hiding a Major Truth From Everyone in One Piece

In the latest installment, Chapter 1143 of One Piece, Hajrudin and Loki finally come face to face after years. Hajudin is Loki’s older half-brother, who openly shows hostility towards him. Although Hajrudin and Loki share the same father, the former isn’t considered a prince because his mother is from humble origins. Loki and Hajrudin grew up together but were worlds apart in terms of strength and personality. The older sibling always hated Loki for insulting him and his mother. Things turn even worse between them when Loki allegedly kills Harald.

When the two meet again after several years, Hajrudin throws all kinds of accusations at Loki but the latter is rather calm. Loki sounds as if he pities Hajurdin and asks him to take a look at the woods around them, which are in terrible condition. He also talks about the accusation of killing Harald by being blinded by greed. However, Loki knows Hajrudin doesn’t truly believe all that nonsense, and as expected, the latter has a complicated expression on his face. This is the case, whether Loki is purposely hiding the truth or if no one refuses to believe him.

Furthermore, the sentence is highly ambiguous; it could imply that he didn’t kill Harald out of greed or malice, casting doubt on the circumstances of his actions. However, he also doesn’t explicitly say he killed his father at all. It could be possible that it wasn’t even Loki who killed Harald. Giants like Jarul, who were present at the scene of the crime, know the truth but are also hiding it from everyone. Therefore, the truth about 14 years ago is still shrouded in mystery. As Chapter 1143 ends on a cliffhanger, we may find out more about the past in the coming weeks.