‘One Piece’ Quietly Confirms A Pirate’s Prison Escape

One Piece has all sorts of pirates going around its seas, and they’re breaking crimes at every term. For guys like Monkey D. Luffy, laws are little more than guidelines, so it should come as no surprise one pirate managed to spring out of jail.

Recently, One Piece set out with its latest chapter, and it was there fans caught up on some solid gossip. The Straw Hats read up on the news, and Trafalgar D. Law learned something surprising to say the least.

“[There’s] nothing about Straw Hat but Eustass Kid,” Law revealed, leaving the Straw Hats to panic.

The group calms down once they realize Hawkins is on the island as well, but Kid wants nothing to do with Kaido or the Beasts Pirates.

“It makes sense that he’d be here too, but they’re clearly not in the same position. According to this, he broke out of jail,” Law explains.

Judging by this, it looks like Kid managed to get out of jail without the help of Luffy. The pirate has been worming his way in with the guards to find an out, but Eustass was determined to get out sooner. Now, the deadly captain has done just that, but he won’t be left alone for long. The prison guards are on a hunt for Kid, and they will stop at nothing to find the rogue.

