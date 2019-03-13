‘One Piece’ Gets Real Steamy With Buzzworthy Bath Scene

One Piece is real familiar with the world of fan service. The shonen title might be aimed at a non-mature audience, but artist Eiichiro Oda has snuck in some sexy moments over the years. Now, the creator has done that once more, and the scene has caught the eye of readers all over.

However, at least this time, it seems the fan-service scene is as funny as it is risque in the end.

The new scene came courtesy of One Piece‘s manga when chapter 935 went live. It picked up with Monkey D. Luffy working towards his prison break, but it didn’t wait long to shift focus to a bath house in Wano’s Flower Capital.

Of course, the bath house is a flimsy excuse to have Nami and Robin chat while stripped down. The pair are seen lounging around with little to nothing covering them. Nami is seen fully nude, but her body is all covered by water. As for Robin, the archaeologist isn’t submerged by any means, but she keeps her modesty with a tiny wash towel.

“I’m hesitant to get into the bath in public,” Robin says. “If anything should happen…”

The girls are able to enjoy their bath for a bit, but they find themselves in an awkward spot before long. It turns out the the bath house in Wano is co-ed, so men are allowed into the same pools as them. This means there are a gaggle of guys ogling Nami and Robin as they soak, but Shinobu takes care of their peeping with a well-time Ball Crusher jutsu.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

