One Piece Shows How Oden’s Vassals Became Samurai

With One Piece prepping its combatants for the upcoming war for Wano in the popular manga series, the story has taken the opportunity to look into the past for one of the most famous characters to be introduced in this new popular story arc. Oden’s back story has been one of victory and tragedy, with the future Daimyo being exiled from his home at the capitol city but finding a new home in the city of Kuri, along with new friends. With Oden influencing those around him, this chapter teaches us just how his vassals became his loyal samurai!

With Oden starting this chapter fishing, he comes across a pair of animal/human hybrids that were visiting the isolationist nation in hopes of finding adventure. Unfortunately for them, all that they found was despair and danger. With the villagers of Wano believing them to be monsters, its up to Oden to save the Minku and scold the citizens of Wano for their mistake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following this, the Minku and several other folks that Oden met along the way in his journey begin to find themselves wanting nothing more than to be by his side. With Oden lending his money to the nefarious Orochi in hopes of helping him out, Oden’s friends decide to try to pull off a heist to score him some additional funds in the form of gold.

When they are caught by the Wano denizen Yasuie, the member of the Shimotsuki family informs them that they should use the money to “straighten themselves up” and make themselves presentable to become Oden’s samurai. Though it weirds Oden out at first as these former rogues and adventurers begin acting differently, he eventually accepts them as his personal entourage and Oden’s samurai brigade is formed. It’s clear that Oden was a huge influence on the country of Wano and we’re sure to learn more about his life, and death, as the story arc continues.

What did you think of the story behind Oden’s posse? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.